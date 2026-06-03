Suburban Chicago man charged after police find Glock with extended mag during traffic stop

The Brief Evanston police arrested a 23-year-old Wheeling man during a traffic stop on May 29. Officers said they recovered a loaded Glock 19 with an extended magazine from the driver. The man has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and was released as the case moves forward.



A suburban Chicago man is facing a felony weapons charge after police said they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop last week.

The backstory:

Evanston police pulled over a vehicle around 10:05 p.m. on May 29 in the 1100 block of Emerson Street after officers witnessed multiple traffic violations.

According to police, officers smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. They said the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Diego T. Castillo, told officers he had smoked weed earlier in the day and that pot was inside the vehicle.

Police then asked Castillo to get out of the vehicle before searching him, which led to the recovery of a loaded Glock 19 9mm that was hidden on his body. They also determined he did not have a Concealed Carry License.

Glock recovered during Evanston traffic stop. (EPD)

The gun was equipped with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition, along with one round in the chamber, police said.

Castillo was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Evanston Police Department for processing.

Charges:

Castillo, of northwest suburban Wheeling, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

What's next:

Castillo appeared in court Tuesday in Skokie and was released as the case moves forward.