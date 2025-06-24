Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for missing man after car found at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve: police

By Cody King
Published  June 24, 2025 4:39pm CDT
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago
Water search at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve may be tied to missing persons case: police

Water search at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve may be tied to missing persons case: police

Police are searching the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve after finding a vehicle that may be connected to a missing persons case.

The Brief

    • Arlington Heights police are searching for Adam Gerber, 54, after his vehicle was found at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve.
    • Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search, including a nearby body of water, but Gerber remains missing as of Tuesday night.
    • Authorities are asking nearby residents and businesses to check surveillance footage from late June 23 to early June 24.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Authorities are continuing to search for a missing 54-year-old man after his vehicle was found Tuesday afternoon at the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve.

What we know:

Arlington Heights police said Adam Gerber’s vehicle was discovered in the preserve, prompting an extensive search by police, local law enforcement and fire agencies. The search included a nearby body of water.

As of Tuesday night, Gerber remained missing.

"We are also asking residents and businesses in the area of Lake Cook Road and Arlington Heights Road to check surveillance cameras for anyone matching Mr. Gerber’s description between late evening of Monday, June 23rd and early morning of Tuesday, June 24th," police said in a statement. 

The backstory:

Gerber was last seen Monday near Arlington Heights Road and Lake Cook Road. He is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. 

Authorities have released a photo to assist in the search.

Pictured is Adam Gerber, 54.

Police and fire crews were seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday searching the body of water at the forest preserve.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Gerber's whereabouts is urged to contact Arlington Heights PD at 847-368-5300.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by Arlington Heights police. 

Arlington HeightsMissing PersonsNews