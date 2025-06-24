Search continues for missing man after car found at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve: police

The Brief Arlington Heights police are searching for Adam Gerber, 54, after his vehicle was found at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve. Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search, including a nearby body of water, but Gerber remains missing as of Tuesday night. Authorities are asking nearby residents and businesses to check surveillance footage from late June 23 to early June 24.



Authorities are continuing to search for a missing 54-year-old man after his vehicle was found Tuesday afternoon at the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve.

What we know:

Arlington Heights police said Adam Gerber’s vehicle was discovered in the preserve, prompting an extensive search by police, local law enforcement and fire agencies. The search included a nearby body of water.

As of Tuesday night, Gerber remained missing.

"We are also asking residents and businesses in the area of Lake Cook Road and Arlington Heights Road to check surveillance cameras for anyone matching Mr. Gerber’s description between late evening of Monday, June 23rd and early morning of Tuesday, June 24th," police said in a statement.

The backstory:

Gerber was last seen Monday near Arlington Heights Road and Lake Cook Road. He is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have released a photo to assist in the search.

Pictured is Adam Gerber, 54.

Police and fire crews were seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday searching the body of water at the forest preserve.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Gerber's whereabouts is urged to contact Arlington Heights PD at 847-368-5300.