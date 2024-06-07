Search continues for missing, endangered teen on South Side

article

A search is underway for a missing, endangered teen on the city's South Side.

Alyssa Feng, 13, was last seen May 31 in the 200 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.

She frequently visits the "L" train system, specifically the Red Line, and has been spotted in the downtown area.

Feng is described as being 5-foot-3 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-856-3121 or call 911.