Have you seen him? Search nears three-month mark for missing Englewood man

Pictured is Albert Corder.

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 64-year-old man last seen in Englewood late last year.

Albert Corder disappeared Dec. 22, 2023, from the 6000 block of South Halsted Street.

Police say it's unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he's described as being 5-foot-6 with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He frequently visits dog parks in the Near North Side communities, authorities say.

Anyone with more information on Corder's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.