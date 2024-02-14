Search nears two weeks for missing 16-year-old in Galewood

article

The search for a 16-year-old male last seen in Galewood is nearing two weeks and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

Elijah Gonzalez was last seen Feb. 1, 2024, at his home in the 2100 block of North Mobile Avenue.

He's described as being 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a cross tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with more information on Gonzalez's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area Five SVU Detective Division at 312-746-6554.