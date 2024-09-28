Search passes 2-week mark for missing teen on North Side

article

The search for a missing teen on the city's North Side has lasted more than two weeks, and Chicago police are asking for the public's help.

Jamila Young was last seen Sept. 12 in the 1600 block of West Estes Avenue, in Rogers Park, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and black-and-blue hair. Police said she's also known to frequently visit Touhy Park and Pottawattomie Park.

Young may be in need of medical attention when found, police said.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the CPD Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.