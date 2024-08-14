Expand / Collapse search

Search for suspect underway after knife-point robbery at Green Line station

By Cody King
Published  August 14, 2024 7:48pm CDT
CHICAGO - A search is underway for a man accused in a robbery at a Green Line train station earlier this month.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the station at 63rd Street.

Mass Transit Detectives said the suspect, believed to be a man between 20-30 years old, followed the victim onto an elevator at the train station and threatened them with a knife.

The suspect then took the victim's wallet and cellphone before leaving the scene. It's unknown if the victim was injured.

Anyone with more information on the incident or suspect is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Central at 312-745-4706.