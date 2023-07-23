Search underway for Cook County man missing from Lake Catherine

A Mount Prospect man is missing after he was last seen swimming in a lake in unincorporated Antioch Saturday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit Deputies were called to Lake Catherine around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a 52-year-old man who jumped into the water and did not resurface.

The man jumped off of a pontoon boat to swim. He was on the boat with his adult son. He briefly resurfaced, but then fell below the water surface and was not seen again, the Sheriff says.

Sheriff’s marine unit boats and area fire department boats have been searching the lake with sonar, but have yet to locate the man.

The water in the area they are searching is approximately 30 feet deep.

Search efforts remain active.