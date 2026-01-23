Search underway for man who followed woman from CTA station, sexually assaulted her: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the Logan Square CTA station. The suspect allegedly followed the woman, knocked her to the ground, and fled on foot. Police released a description and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are looking for a man who followed a woman from the Logan Square CTA train station and allegedly knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

What we know:

On Tuesday around 6:45 p.m., a man followed a woman from the Logan Square CTA train station before knocking her to the ground and sexually assaulting her in the 2900 block of North Kedzie, according to police. The offender then fled the scene on foot.

The offender is described as a black man, 20–30 years old, about 6-feet-tall, 170 lbs., wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants, and black gym shoes.

According to police, he was wearing one black glove on his left hand and a purple glove on his right hand.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use RD # JK122408.