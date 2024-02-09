Have you seen him? Search underway for missing man in Lawndale

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was reported missing in Lawndale.

Fred Adams was last seen leaving his home in the 4000 block of W. Cermak Road driving a 1985 light blue Cadillac, according to Chicago police.

The plate of his vehicle reads, "1355087" and it has four doors.

Adams was wearing a baseball hat, blue jacket with dark blue sleeves, blue jeans and white gym shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Police say he has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 4 SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251.