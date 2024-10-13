Search underway for missing boater in Lake Michigan near Lake Forest: officials

The Brief A Lake Forest boater is missing after failing to return from a 2 p.m. sailing trip on Lake Michigan. Rescue efforts found the boat in rough waters, but no one was seen on board. The Coast Guard has taken over the search, and family reported the boater was not wearing a life jacket.



Rescue teams are searching for a Lake Forest boater who went missing in Lake Michigan after failing to return to a dock to meet family.

The Lake Forest Fire Department was notified at 2:44 p.m. Sunday of the missing boater and responded to the Lake Forest Boat Launch, at 601 Forest Park Road.

The boater was expected to meet a family member at the launch at 2 p.m. and was traveling on a 15-foot catamaran-style sailboat, but never returned, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived, they began a water rescue response, deploying a boat and requesting mutual aid from Highland Park and Libertyville.

Lake Forest fire officials also deployed a drone to aid in the search. They were able to locate the missing boat but could not determine if anyone was on board.

The water conditions in Lake Michigan were rough, with waves reaching between four to six feet, according to officials.

Lake Forest also requested assistance from the Coast Guard.

Despite the efforts of multiple agencies, the search for the missing boater was unsuccessful and was halted around 5:30 p.m. The Coast Guard has since taken over the search by air.

According to Lake Forest officials, family members of the boater reported that the individual was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.