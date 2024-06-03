Evanston police believe there is no missing swimmer at beach, search called off

A search for a missing swimmer at an Evanston beach was called off on Monday after police said it is "unlikely" anyone disappeared in Lake Michigan.

Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a call about a swimmer lost in the water at Greenwood Beach, located in the 1100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

A lifeguard reported witnessing a swimmer go under the water and never resurface.

Marine units, rescue divers, and a Chicago Police Department helicopter were all at the scene helping to look for the missing person. All Evanston swimming beaches were closed during the search.

Nearly three hours after the search began, Evanston police announced the investigation led them to believe "it is unlikely there is a missing swimmer."

No further information was provided.