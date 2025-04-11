Wrigley Field golf: Tee off inside Chicago's iconic ballpark this weekend

The Brief Wrigley Field turns into a 9-hole golf course for a two-day Upper Deck Golf event. Players can hit shots around the stadium, enjoy contests, and watch The Masters on video boards. Includes ballpark tours, new challenges, and exclusive Cubs-themed golf merch.



You won’t be buying tickets to a baseball game at Wrigley Field this weekend, but you can book a tee time.

What we know:

Upper Deck Golf is back and offering a chance to take a swing inside the ballpark — Friday and Saturday only.

"It's the third year we have our partners from Upper Deck Golf here to set up a golf course in the ballpark with nine tees and nine greens," said Andy Blackburn, Vice President of Wrigley Field Events.

Blackburn is banking on The Masters putting people in the mood for some golf.

"If you can't be at Augusta this weekend, watching the action live, this is a pretty good spot. We have tournament coverage on the video boards," said Blackburn.

"There's different and various targets spread out in nine separate locations throughout the stadium, where you have a chance to, depending on where your ball lands, to get a bogey, a par, a birdie and, believe it or not, there are some cups down there for some hole in ones," said Nick Bonner, Senior Event Manager for Upper Deck Golf.

It's also a chance to tour the ballpark as you make your way to the next hole.

"It's a fully immersive golf experience. Outside of just shooting down onto the field, you also get to do a long-drive competition, a chipping challenge, and something new this year is called the Faldo Challenge, where you're aiming at certain targets on some simulators. We've really increased and elevated the experience throughout the years," Bonner said.

There's also a whole collection of merchandise featuring a Cubbie bear holding golf clubs instead of a baseball bat.

Big picture view:

While Upper Deck now visits ballparks around the country, Bonner says this stop is still a favorite.

"We're on a 20-event tour, believe it or not. So we will see some very unique stadiums, but nothing is like Wrigley," he said.

What you can do:

Visit Upperdeckgolf.com for tee times.