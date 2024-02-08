Expand / Collapse search

Second arrest made in suburban jewelry store heist

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Michael Nichols, 40, of Griffith, Ind. (Arlington Heights PD )

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A second arrest has been made in an armed robbery that occurred at a suburban jewelry store early last year. 

Michael Nichols, 40, of Griffith, Ind., was arrested Feb. 5 on one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony. 

The robbery occurred in January 2023 at a jewelry store in the Downtown Business District in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights police say masked suspects went into the store armed with weapons, smashed multiple jewelry cases and stole high-end pieces of jewelry. 

The investigation into the jewelry heist was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau. On Nov. 2, 2023, 27-year-old Cornell E. Martinez was arrested after being identified as one of the suspects in the armed robbery. 

Nichols' detention hearing was set for Feb. 8. His next status hearing is set for March 1, 2024. 