Chicago man charged with armed robbery in suburban jewelry store heist

A Chicago man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly committing an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Arlington Heights.

In Jan. 2023, Arlington Heights police responded to a jewelry store in the Downtown Business District for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a masked offender entered the store armed with impact weapons, smashed multiple jewelry showcases and stole several high-end pieces of jewelry.

An investigation identified 27-year-old Cornell E. Martinez as the suspect. He was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

Cornell E. Martinez

Martinez was due in court on Friday.

Police say evidence shows other suspects were involved in the robbery and that the investigation is ongoing.