Second child pornography arrest made in Lisle in one month: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago

LISLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography in Lisle, according to police.

Kevin Carroll, 38, is charged with five counts of child pornography, a Class X felony. 

He was identified as a result of an investigation, leading detectives to his home on Greenbriar Drive in Naperville. 

Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched the home, where they found images and videos of child pornography on Carroll's cloud storage account, according to police. 

This is the second arrest made by Lisle police just this month. 

"We will continue to aggressively seek out those individuals involved in this type of activity," said Police Chief Kevin Licko in a statement. 

Carroll is being held in the DuPage County Jail, where he awaits a detention hearing. 