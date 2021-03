A well-known Chicago venue plans to offer live shows again in the near future.

Second City announced Thursday that it will reopen in May.

Organizers say that it won't be a typical packed crowd as guests were used to in the past.

Masks will be required.

A decision has not been made on whether or not drinks will be served.

The first comedy show is set to return in Old Town on May 7, 2021.