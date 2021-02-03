Second mass vaccination site in Cook County opens at Triton College

Triton College is now the second mass vaccination site in Cook County. It's a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the National Guard.

The process is easy, with most people registering, receiving the vaccine and being observed afterwards in under 45 minutes.

However, getting an appointment has not been the easiest for some.

"I’ve gone online for past few days, haven’t been able to get appointment," said Martin Coen, a Triton student. "It took me 50 speed dials to get through and then was on hold for half an hour before I got someone to talk to."

So far the health department has released 3,400 appointments for vaccinations at Triton.

Once more supply is in, more appointments will be released.

If you visit Cook County’s online vaccine signup site, you may see the following message:

"First dose appointments fully booked."

This is because appointment slots are only released for the supply of vaccine available at the vaccination site.

Many people arrived at the vaccination site on Wednesday without an appointment and were sent home.

A person must have an appointment confirmation and QR code to present at the door in order to receive the vaccine.

