Second measles case confirmed in Will County, possible exposure risk

A second measles case has been confirmed in Will County and health officials are warning the public of a possible exposure risk.

The person who is positive for measles visited Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital - Emergency Department in Joliet on Tuesday between 1 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., health officials said Friday.

Anyone who was exposed is urged to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days. If you do have symptoms, call the health department for further instructions.

Those who are not vaccinated and were exposed should contact the Will County Health Department's Communicable Disease staff at 815-727-8481 if you have not been contacted already.

The best protection against measles is the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which can be administered at most doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Appointments for the MMR vaccine can be booked at the health department offices in Joliet by calling 815-740-8143.