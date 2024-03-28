Second suspect in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions sentenced to 72 years in prison

article

The second suspect in two brutal home invasions and shootings in Wheaton and Lombard was handed down a lengthy prison sentence for his alleged role in the crimes.

Isaiah Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 72 years in prison after being identified as the second suspect in two home break-ins and shootings in August 2020, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Johnson appeared in court Thursday for his sentencing after pleading guilty on Aug. 2, 2023, to one count of attempted murder, a Class X felony and one count of home invasion, also a Class X felony.

His sentence includes 42 years for attempted murder to be served at 85% and a consecutive sentence of 30 years for home invasion to be served at 50%, according to the state's attorney. In total, Johnson is required to serve 50.7 years before he's eligible for parole.

The other suspect accused in the home invasions, 25-year-old Malik Pitts, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder, one count of home invasion and one count of attempted child pornography, a Class 2 felony, the DuPage County State's Attorney says.

Pictured is Malik Pitts.

Both of the suspects' charges stem from Aug. 23, when police were called to the 1700 block of East Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m. for a home invasion.

The homeowners told police they heard loud noises coming from outside and went outside through the back door but left it unlocked.

After going outside, the residents were confronted by Pitts and Johnson. Officials say Johnson pointed a handgun at the homeowners as Pitts went inside through the back door.

Pitts then went into a bedroom, where two girls and their grandmother were sleeping. The grandmother woke up and started speaking to Pitts, when she was struck in her left cheek, ear and neck, officials say.

The girls' father then went into the bedroom and fought with Pitts before both suspects went out of the house and took off in their vehicle.

Minutes later that same morning, the two suspects went to another home in the 400 block off S. Highland Avenue.

The homeowner, a man, was woken up by Pitts and Johnson in his living room. Officials say Johnson pointed a gun at the homeowner and asked, "Where's the money?"

Pitts then went upstairs where the homeowner's wife was sleeping next to her daughter. Pitts ordered them to go to the main floor of the home and then told the daughter to go downstairs and remove her clothing, officials say.

The girl refused and ran away, and her father got into a fight with Pitts that continued out to the backyard.

Johnson, armed with a gun, followed them to the backyard and fired multiple rounds, striking the father in the chest and a vehicle, officials say.

The gunshot reportedly went through the father's chest and also struck Pitts.

Both Pitts and Johnson got back into their vehicle, which was reported stolen, and was driven by a third suspect, Keytori Jackson.

Jackson was handed down a sentence of 14 years in prison for her alleged role.