Second teen charged in beating, robbery of CTA rider in Bronzeville

A second teenage boy is facing charges in the beating and robbery of a CTA rider last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the suspect who robbed and beat a 25-year-old CTA rider in the 100 block of West 35th Street, officials said.

He was charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger and one felony count of robbery.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday by the Chicago Police Mass Transit Tactical Team and faces the same charges, police said.

No other information was immediately available.