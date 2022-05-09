Second teen charged in fatal shooting during Little Village drug deal

Chicago police have arrested a second 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale after he was identified as the second suspect involved in the January shooting, Chicago police said.

On Jan. 29, two teenage boys were inside a vehicle making a drug transaction about 1:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when two suspects pulled out guns and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The other, 17, was struck in the neck and self-transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with four felonies including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery. He was due in juvenile court on Monday.

On Feb. 5, another 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first degree murder for his involvement in the shooting.