Second teen charged in murder of 70-year-old Chicago woman

A 16-year-old is the second juvenile charged in the fatal shooting a 70-year-old woman last August in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 16 shooting of Yvonne Ruzich in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

He and a 17-year-old boy were accused of pulling up behind Ruzich who was sitting in her car at 4:25 a.m., talking to her stepson in another car while waiting for her boss to open the deli where she worked.

Moments later, the teens walked up from behind and, without warning, began shooting.

Ruzich sped away, but lost control and hit a street sign about a block south.

The two gunmen chased her down and shot her five more times.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Aug. 27 and also faces one count of first-degree murder.

Neither teen has been identified because they are minors.

