Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.

Miranda was arrested Thursday at his home in the 5700 block of South May Street. His accomplice was charged in November 2022.

The offender also struck the victim in the face with the firearm during the incident, causing injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.