Second teen dies in West Side mass shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

A second teen has died in a mass shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and left three others wounded last week in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Davion Wright, 16, was pronounced dead Friday morning, two days after a gunman or gunmen opened fire at the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Christiana Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In that same attack, Damarion L. Benson, 15, was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Damarion’s mother, Brittany Benson, told the Sun-Times the 16-year-old shot in the attack was her cousin.

Three men were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said. A 22-year-old was shot in the foot and another, 24, was struck in the leg. A third man, also 24, was shot in the hip.

The shooting was one of three mass attacks that occurred Wednesday evening in Chicago.

Minutes earlier, and a few blocks away, three teenagers and two men were shot outside Herzl Elementary near Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue. Just before midnight, 8 people traveling on a party bus were shot in Lincoln Park.

At least 35 other shootings this year have wounded four or more people, according to a Sun-Times analysis of city-data. Over the last five years, Chicago has recorded the most mass shootings in the nation by far, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In total, three of the victims from the attacks were 15 and younger, continuing a trend of rising violence against children this year.

The neighborhood where Benson and Wright were killed, North Lawndale, has been more deadly this year than this time last year, from 21 homicides to 30.