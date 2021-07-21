10 injured in back-to-back mass shootings on Chicago's West Side

Chaos broke out in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday night, where just after 6 p.m. ten people were shot in two mass shootings that happened within five minutes of one another.

At least three of the victims were teenagers.

The first shooting happened at 13th and Christiana at 6:05 p.m., where five people were shot. The second shooting happened five minutes later at Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue, which is right where Theodore Herzl School sits. Five more people were shot there.

A car also ended up on its side steps away from the school.

Chicago Police are calling on residents of this neighborhood to step up and help them track down those responsible.

"I tell you, this is becoming an effort where we're going to need an all-hands on deck approach." said Area 4 Police Chief Ernest Cato. "And that approach is going to involve our community. Our community getting involved and saying what's going on. Our community who has cell phone pictures, Facebook information, we're going to need your help."

Police were not able to provide details on the victims' conditions.

As of Wednesday night, FOX 32 has no information leading us to believe there were any fatalities. Police said all the victims were being treated at local hospitals.

In addition, police are not able to say yet how or if the two shootings were connected.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing this not only in our city, we're seeing this in our country, mass shootings," said Cato. "If you're asking my feelings? I'm not happy about it at all. I think all of us should be sad about what's going on in our country and in our city."