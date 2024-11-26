Secret Chicago lounge offers mind-bending illusions

If you want to add a little magic to a night out, head to the Chicago Magic Lounge in Andersonville.

Enter through a coin-operated laundry, find the secret door, and you’re welcomed into an intimate theater featuring award-winning magic acts like "Mister Danny’s Magic in Session."

By day, Danny Rudnick is a high school science teacher. By night, he’s a magician.

"I don’t usually teach magic, I just teach science," Rudnick said. "And up here I talk a lot about being a science teacher and a magician."

He does offer scientific explanations for some card and coin tricks, but many will leave you wondering, "How did he do that?"

The Magic Lounge also serves food and has a bar where patrons can enjoy adult beverages and a few magic tricks.

The Cabaret Stage features magic acts seven nights a week, except Thanksgiving.

You can catch fan favorite "Mr. Danny’s Magic In Session" Wednesday evenings through Dec. 18.