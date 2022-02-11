Security guard attacked for asking diner for proof of vaccination in Gold Coast

A man was arrested after attacking a security guard Thursday morning at a Gold Coast restaurant.

The man was eating inside a business around 9:15 a.m. in the first block of East Chicago Avenue when a 47-year-old security guard asked for his proof of vaccination, police said.

The diner refused and began hitting the security guard before fleeing the restaurant, police said.

He was located by police and taken into custody, police said.

There is no word on the security guard's injuries.

Charges are pending.