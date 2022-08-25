'Security incident' reported at FBI office in Chicago

FBI Chicago says there was a "security incident" at their office on the Near West Side Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the office located in the 2100 block of West Roosevelt Road.

According to the Chicago Police Department and the Federal Protective Service, city officers responded to the FBI office after an individual jumped the fence of the premises and began throwing rocks at the building.

The individual was detained by FPS and then taken by CPD to a local hospital for evaluation, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

FBI Chicago released a brief statement.

"The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time," a spokeswoman for FBI Chicago said.

No further information was immediately available.