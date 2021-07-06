Security videos show brazen shooting, armed robbery in Chinatown

Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood has seen an increase in armed robberies and a frightening shooting in broad daylight over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Security video, provided by a source, shows the brazenness of these crimes.

A security camera caught this scene on 23rd Street at 9:40 a.m. Two people are seen sitting in a dark vehicle when a white Honda Accord pulls up and someone starts shooting, seriously wounding a 27-year old woman and a 41 year old man.

The shooting took place on a quiet block near a senior center and a school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A different camera on Wentworth Avenue shows multiple armed robberies. A group of armed, masked males show a gun and rob men who were loading their car. It happens as pedestrians walk by with children.

Then, the group robs two people on the sidewalk.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) held a meeting of community leaders, calling for change and investment in local programs that help prevent crime.

Advertisement

Dr. Hong Liu of the Midwest Asian Health Association says residents are afraid to go out, businesses are afraid to stay open and children can’t play outdoors due to fear of crime.