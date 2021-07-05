2 wounded in Chinatown shooting

A woman and a man were critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Chinatown neighborhood.

A 27-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were shot while they were standing on a sidewalk after a car drove up and fired in their direction, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at 9:38 a.m. in the 300 block of West 23rd Street, according to police.

Both people were transported to Stroger Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.