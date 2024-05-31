See it: Catfish 'the size of a 6th grader' tops state record after pulled from Oklahoma reservoir

article

Have you ever encountered a catfish so massive that it rivals the size of your teenager on summer break from middle school?

"Not to be too Oklahomish … but do y'all wanna see a catfish the size of a 6th grader?" the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation asked followers Tuesday in a social media post.

Bradly Courtright made the impressive catch utilizing a trotline to land a massive 95-pound flathead catfish at Pine Creek Reservoir near Valliant , Oklahoma. His catch is the largest ever recorded in Pine Creek, as confirmed by state wildlife officials.

The weight of the fish was nearly 20 pounds more than the state's current rod and reel record, the agency added. However, Courtright's catch fell short by 11 pounds of the unrestricted division record, which was captured on a trotline in 1977 in Wister Reservoir.

"They get bigger, almost 7th grade material," wildlife officials joked.

Flathead catfish are frequently found in Oklahoma waters, and the specimen legally caught by Courtright was believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

"This is a great catch all around," state officials praised.

