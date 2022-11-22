SEIU asking Chicago mayoral candidates to back $25 minimum wage

Looking ahead to the Chicago mayoral race, one union is asking candidates to back a $25 minimum wage.

SEIU is circulating a candidate questionnaire with about two dozen matters raised by its members.

Along with the minimum wage hike, the form also addresses health insurance for retirees and regulations for charter schools.

SEIU started the $15 minimum wage campaign 10 years ago.

Chicago's minimum wage is currently $15.40 an hour.