Semi crashes, rolls off bridge on Bishop Ford Expressway at 103rd, injuring 2

Two people were injured early Wednesday after a semitrailer struck a stopped vehicle and then rolled over off the side of the Bishop Ford Expressway near Roseland.

About 1:40 a.m., the driver of an Infiniti G37X lost control and struck a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of I-94 near South 103rd Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

The Infiniti, stopped partially in the right lane of traffic, was then struck by a semitrailer carrying sand in the right lane, state police said.

The semitrailer overturned and rolled off the bridge onto 103rd Street, state police said. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-94, south of 103rd Street, and the Stony Island Feeder southbound from 103rd Street, were closed for an investigation until 4:55 a.m., state police said.