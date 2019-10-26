Semi crashes, spills corn on I-80/94 in Hammond after driver falls asleep, police say

A Virginia man allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of a semi and crashed it into a wall Thursday on an expressway in northwest Indiana.

About 11:15 p.m., he was traveling east on Interstate 80/94 near the Kennedy Avenue overpass in Hammond when he reportedly drove to the left and struck the center concrete barrier wall and a bridge support, according to Indiana State Police.

The trailer was ripped open, spilling corn across parts of the eastbound lanes, state police said.

An investigation revealed that the driver fell asleep at the wheel when he veered into the concrete wall, state police said.

The bridge was inspected for damage Friday, state police said. No charges have been reported.