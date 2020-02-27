Semi driver dies after hitting minivan, traffic pole in Long Grove: Lake County sheriff

The driver of a semitrailer died after crashing into a minivan and a traffic pole Thursday morning in Long Grove, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The semi was going north on Route 83 about 11:05 a.m. when it struck a southbound minivan trying to turn left onto Westmoreland Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Covelli.

The truck hit the minivan, a traffic pole and then drove into an embankment, Covelli said.

The driver, and sole occupant of the semi, died at the scene, he said. Crews were still trying to extricate the driver an hour after the crash.

There were no significant injuries to the occupant of the minivan, he said. Road closures on Route 83 are expected to last into the evening rush.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not released details on the death.