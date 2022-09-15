Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.

The concrete crashed into the cab through the back window of the tractor and pinned the driver inside.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District got the man out of the cab. He was the only person in the vehicle.

First responders began life-saving measures and transferred him to a medical flight team who took over care.

The driver was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Randell Road was closed temporarily in the early afternoon Wednesday between Algonquin Road and Commercial Drive.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lake in the Hiss Police Department. No citations have been issued at this time.

No further information is available at this time. The condition of the driver is unknown.