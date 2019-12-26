Semi rollover blocks I-80 lanes near New Lenox, prompts hazmat response

Westbound lanes on Interstate 80 were closed Thursday after a rollover crash involving a semitrailer carrying hazardous materials near southwest suburban New Lenox.

Officers responded to the crash about 8:30 a.m., in a construction zone in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 138, according to Illinois State police.

The truck’s tractor was carrying phosphoric acid that was leaking from the trailer, police said. Due to the spill, all I-80 westbound lanes were closed.

Hazmat clean up crews were called about 10:30 a.m. and the the Illinois Department of Transportation are aiding with lane closures.

Traffic is being redirected onto I-355 northbound from I-80 westbound, police said. The I-355 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp was also closed.