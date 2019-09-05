Semi rolls over in Ashburn, leaks fuel

article

A semi truck leaked fuel and caused a road closure Thursday after a rollover crash in South Side Ashburn.

The truck hit a viaduct and rolled over about 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

No one was injured in the crash, but it did result in a fuel leakage, police said. 79th Street was closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the crash scene.

Metra SouthWest Service trains were temporarily halted while crews inspected the bridge carrying tracks over the crash scene, Metra said in a service alert. Train movement resumed with “extensive” delays by 8:22 a.m.

No. 79 79th Street and No. 169 69th UPS-Express buses were rerouted via Kedzie Avenue, 83rd Street and Western Avenue until 11:33 a.m., according to Chicago Transit Authority service alerts.