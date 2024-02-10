Semi rolls over on I-80 in Will County leaving 1 injured

Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Will County that left one person injured Friday afternoon.

Police say a semi-truck trailer rolled over near milepost 129.5 at approximately 4:35 p.m.

A box truck and a passenger vehicle were also involved, according to police. Video from Sky Fox shows the car's front end smashed.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

All lanes were shut down for the investigation but have since reopened. No further information is available.