Semi spills 65K gallons of fuel on Dan Ryan after crashing into wall

A semi truck lost 65,000 gallons of fuel on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 31st Street Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. near the Chinatown feeder ramp.

A semi struck the right concrete median barrier, which caused 10 feet of the wall to fall over. Some of the concrete was left hanging while some of it fell onto the Chinatown feeder ramp.

Police say the truck then hit the left median concrete barrier, which lead to the diesel fuel spill.

IDOT was on scene Sunday morning repairing the wall and removing excess concrete.

It is not clear what cause the crash at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say lanes will be down until the concrete wall can be repaired. No further information is available.