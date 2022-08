A semi-truck burned up the afternoon drive in the south suburbs Tuesday.

The truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just before 1 p.m. when it erupted in flames.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, we do know the truck was carrying cooking oil, which fueled the flames.

The fire resulted in all lanes of I-80 being shutdown at La Grange Road.

No injuries have been reported.