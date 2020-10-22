Semi-truck crash shuts down Dan Ryan near the Lower West Side

A semi-truck crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes on the Dan Ryan early Thursday morning near the Lower West Side.

About 3:15 a.m. Illinois State Police said they received a call for a crash involving a semi-truck and a car near 18th street on the north bound Dan Ryan. One person was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi-truck was carrying flammable liquid but the rain helped to minimize any further danger from a leak, state police said.

All lanes remained close, as of 6:20 a.m., as crews worked to get the semi-truck off the expressway.