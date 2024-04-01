Sendy Soto appointed Chicago's first-ever Chief Homelessness Officer

In an effort to curb the homelessness crisis in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed the city's first-ever Chief Homelessness Officer (CHO).

Sendy Soto was named CHO on Monday at the grand opening of Lawson House, a $128 million renovation project to modernize and preserve affordable apartment units.

Johnson signed an executive order on Oct. 3, 2023, establishing the CHO position.

"I created this position to ensure that we are collaborating across departments and removing any and all obstacles that prevent people from securing stable housing. I look forward to working with her to develop a holistic strategy towards combatting homelessness that centers the dignity and humanity of our unhoused neighbors," Johnson said in a statement.

Soto will be responsible for developing a five-year plan to address the homelessness crisis in Chicago.