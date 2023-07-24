Serenity Gillom: Chicago girl, 15, reported missing from Douglas

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who is missing from the city's South Side.

Serenity Gillom was last seen Sunday near the 3600 block of South Dearborn, according to police.

She is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 108 pounds. She also has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

Serenity Gillom | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380 or call 9-1-1.