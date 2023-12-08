Serial bank robber strikes again in Chicago, FBI says

Another day, another bank robbery in Chicago – again by the same male suspect.

On Friday morning, the FBI responded to Citibank located at 539 N. Michigan Ave. There, a man suspected in three other robberies over the past three months struck again.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the man entered the bank, showed a handgun and made a verbal demand for cash. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with a small white Reebok logo on the left chest. He also had on dark pants and a winter beanie hat.

Serial bank robbery suspect on Dec. 8, 2023 | FBI

The male suspect first tried robbing a bank on Sept. 19 at 100 S. Michigan Ave., according to the FBI. He then attempted to rob another on Oct. 11 at 180 N. Michigan Ave.

Then, on Nov. 7, the FBI says the man successfully robbed the bank which he had tried to rob on Oct. 11.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium-heavy build, and a black and gray goatee. In a previous robbery, he was wearing a red/orange hooded jacket, with a blue and yellow "Michigan" zip-up jacket underneath, black pants, a blue beanie cap, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov to report a tip – even anonymously.