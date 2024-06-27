Serious crash in Chicago suburb: Box truck driver airlifted after collision with cargo van, utility pole

A box truck driver remains in serious condition after colliding with a cargo van and striking a utility pole in Marengo Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 9:42 a.m. on Route 23 and River Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the overturned box truck and a full-sized cargo van, both involved in the crash, along with a toppled utility pole.

Utility pole struck in rollover crash in Marengo. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

High-voltage power lines were downed in the collision, prompting a response from ComEd to secure the area.

Once the power lines were deemed safe, fire crews and first responders rescued the driver of the box truck, who was trapped with multiple injuries.

Box truck overturned in wreck in Mareno. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

After being rescued, the driver was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford. At last check, he was in serious condition, according to officials.

The other vehicle, a full-sized cargo van, was also overturned in the crash. The male driver refused medical attention, officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We'll bring more updates as they become available.