Deadly crash on Dan Ryan Expressway delays morning traffic

The Brief A person was killed in a crash early Friday on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near Marquette Road. Another person was injured and a third fled the scene, police said. All local lanes were shut down for hours as crews investigated and cleared the wreck.



Police responded Friday morning to a fatal crash on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway, shutting down all local lanes.

What we know:

The crash happened between two vehicles around 5:48 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marquette Road, according to Illinois State Police. An occupant of one of the cars was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another occupant was taken to a local hospital with injuries and another occupant fled the scene, police said.

The crash caused major traffic backups from 95th Street to the scene. Emergency crews remained on-site as traffic was diverted into the express lanes.

Police said it was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.