Child among 3 injured in rollover crash on Chicago's I-290

A serious crash was reported on the Eisenhower Expressway on Friday.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred around 4:33 p.m. between Oakley Boulevard and Damen Avenue on I-290.

At least one vehicle involved was overturned.

All lanes were blocked, and traffic was crawling past on the shoulder. As of 5:22 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three people were transported to hospitals — one of them was a child.

No further information was immediately available.