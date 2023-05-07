Seven people injured when car crashes into bus shelter in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

Seven people were injured on Sunday when a car crashed into a CTA bus shelter in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash happened at 16th and Kedzie at 4:14 pm.

A two-car crash sent one car hurling into the shelter.

Two women were seriously injured, as was a CTA employee.

Two other women and a couple children refused to be treated by first responders.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.